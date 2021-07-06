Chelsea fans are absolutely loving Jorginho’s winning penalty for Italy against Spain tonight that sent them into the Euro 2020 final.

The Blues midfielder stepped up and rolled in the coolest spot-kick you’ll see in such a high-pressure situation, finishing with all the style we’ve come to expect from him…

Jorginho hasn’t always been everyone’s cup of tea during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he’s had a superb Euro 2020 so far and will now be key for Roberto Mancini’s side in Sunday’s final.

Here’s the reaction from Chelsea fans to this superb moment…

ICE COLD FINISHED BY JORGINHO. J5 AND

ITALY REACH THE #EURO2020 FINAL ??? https://t.co/j2pYLZppxq — Dipak Jangpangi (@dipak_chelsea) July 6, 2021

What a penalty from Jorginho, cool as you like?#ITAESP pic.twitter.com/jyFIAF6Uau — Derick Tonny (@Derrick_tonny) July 6, 2021