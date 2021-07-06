Menu

Video: These Chelsea fans go mad for "ice cool" winning penalty by Jorginho to send Italy into Euro 2020 final

Chelsea fans are absolutely loving Jorginho’s winning penalty for Italy against Spain tonight that sent them into the Euro 2020 final.

The Blues midfielder stepped up and rolled in the coolest spot-kick you’ll see in such a high-pressure situation, finishing with all the style we’ve come to expect from him…

Jorginho hasn’t always been everyone’s cup of tea during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he’s had a superb Euro 2020 so far and will now be key for Roberto Mancini’s side in Sunday’s final.

Here’s the reaction from Chelsea fans to this superb moment…

