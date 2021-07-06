Video: Hilarious moment as Italy captain Chiellini can’t contain his excitement at Spain game going to penalties

There was a hilarious and also kind of sweet moment just before tonight’s penalty shoot-out between Spain and Italy.

Watch the video below as Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini looked like a kid in a candy shop at the prospect of penalties after a great game that finished 1-1 after extra time…

Chiellini is so excited that he passionately hugs Spain star Alba with a huge beaming smile on his face.

What a great moment after such a thrilling Euro 2020 semi-final!