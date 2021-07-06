Video: Federico Chiesa scores Golazo to put Italy 1-0 up vs Spain in Euro 2020 semi-final

Federico Chiesa has scored a beauty to make it 1-0 to Italy against Spain in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Juventus winger took this effort brilliantly, cutting inside and lashing in a right-footed effort into the far corner, giving Unai Simon no chance…

Spain have perhaps been the slightly better team tonight, though Italy have also shown their quality throughout this tournament.

It will be interesting to see if Luis Enrique’s side have it in them to come back late on in this game, but for now Chiesa’s strike means it’s Italy who have one foot in this weekend’s final.