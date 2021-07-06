Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado discusses facing Argentina and Lionel Messi ahead of Copa America Semifinal matchup

Colombia and Argentina will fill out the last spot in the Copa America final against Brazil.

Ahead of the matchup, Colombia’s star player in this tournament, Juan Cuadrado, spoke at the press conference. Spanish media outlet AS relayed the comments made by the midfielder.

The 33-year-old knows that the challenge will not be easy, but he is confident in the ambition and unity that the squad has shown throughout the tournament.

In the same way, he highlighted the work of his rival and understood that they should not focus on stopping a single player, like Lionel Messi, but the entire Argentina team.

“It will be a difficult game. It is a final. We have come this far thanks to God, and we are not going to save any effort. It will be a blessing to play this game, and we know what Messi represents for Argentina. It is not just him. They have several players who do you a lot of damage in any circumstance,” Cuadrado said.

Before the Copa America got underway, the two nations met in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture in Barranquilla, Colombia, where Argentina would go up 2-0, but Los Cafeteros would come back to score two straight goals and end the match 2-2.

Cuadrado would discuss what they can take away from that match and what is different in this encounter.

“We have an experience of what happened in Barranquilla. We learn from what happens to us. It will be a different match. When they score goals so fast, especially in Barranquilla with that heat, the Attrition is much more. We have to start from a solid defense. Be faithful to our style of play with the ball on the ground,” Cuadrado said.