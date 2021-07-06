West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice appears to have had his head turned by transfer interest from Chelsea.

The England international is one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and has had a hugely impressive tournament with the Three Lions at Euro 2020 this summer.

Dean Jones now seems confident that Rice is interested in a big move to Stamford Bridge, and that West Ham may have to accept that an offer in the region of £60million is big money for them…

#Chelsea set to bid £60m for Declan Rice, West Ham thought Rice would stay for another year, things have changed, Declan's heads been turned & he is seriously thinking of leaving! via @DeanJonesSoccer #cfc #whufc Full story here ?? – https://t.co/vH426V7ITZ pic.twitter.com/vC4Ovm34d3 — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 6, 2021

Speaking to Terry Flewers on the Done Deal Show, Jones suggests Rice has had his head turned by interest from Chelsea and is eyeing them as a specific destination, even if there could also be other big clubs monitoring the situation.

Blues fans will no doubt be desperate to see this deal go through as Rice seems ideal to come in and provide an upgrade on inconsistent duo Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.