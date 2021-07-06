Menu

£60m-rated Chelsea target has “had his head turned” and would be interested in Blues transfer, says journalist

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice appears to have had his head turned by transfer interest from Chelsea.

The England international is one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and has had a hugely impressive tournament with the Three Lions at Euro 2020 this summer.

MORE: Will Chelsea regret missing out on this Leicester City star?

Dean Jones now seems confident that Rice is interested in a big move to Stamford Bridge, and that West Ham may have to accept that an offer in the region of £60million is big money for them…

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville reveals the one player he would drop Jadon Sancho for ahead of England vs Denmark
Barcelona star reveals Manchester City desire when quizzed about his future
Photo: “I get nervous” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sends an amazing letter to a fan who contacted him over school anxiety

Speaking to Terry Flewers on the Done Deal Show, Jones suggests Rice has had his head turned by interest from Chelsea and is eyeing them as a specific destination, even if there could also be other big clubs monitoring the situation.

Blues fans will no doubt be desperate to see this deal go through as Rice seems ideal to come in and provide an upgrade on inconsistent duo Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.