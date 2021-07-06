‘Dream midfield signing’ ‘Special player’ – Liverpool fans rave over Barcelona prodigy during dazzling Spain performance

Barcelona prodigy Pedri has reportedly attracted interest from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, with the club’s fans taking to Twitter to express their admiration of the 18-year-old.

The teenager caught the eye with his performance for Luis Enrique’s Spain outfit, with the national side having entered into penalties with Italy at the time of writing.

The Reds are thought to be keeping an eye out for a replacement for PSG-bound former No.5 Georginio Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman having been one of the Merseysiders’ most reliable midfield options.

READ MORE: Video: Wembley erupts as super sub Morata fires away equaliser in excellent three-pass Spain move

Mundo Deportivo (as translated by the Daily Star) recently reported Liverpool’s interest in the highly-rated Spaniard, with the club’s link to the La Liga starlet dating as far back as April, according to the Daily Mirror.

With a release clause apparently amounting to £70m, however, Reds fans may yet be disappointed with the side’s summer window, given the rumoured reliance on player sales to conduct further transfers beyond Ibrahima Konate.

The Athletic have claimed that the Merseyside-based outfit are looking to amass £60m in outgoings in the current window, though it remains unclear as to the extent that the club’s recruitment team will be reliant on this figure.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Pedri would be a dream midfield signing will never happen but what a player, bossed the game tonight. #LFC — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) July 6, 2021

Would love for #LFC to be the ones to capitalize on Barca's misfortune and steal Pedri away.#ESP #ITA #EURO2020 — Brian Lowell (@brilowell) July 6, 2021

I'm sorry but pedri should be our number 1 target #LFC — Lakers91 (@CLakers91) July 6, 2021

I hope our first choice midfielder is Pedri. Special player. #LFC — • (@SimplyLFC_) July 6, 2021