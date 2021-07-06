Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe is said to be ‘blown away’ by interest from Aston Villa this summer.

Smith Rowe become a force in Arsenal’s first-team last season, impressing enough to become a stalwart under Mikel Arteta at the tender age of 20.

And his form has seen Arsenal seek a new contract, according to The Athletic, with the Gunners keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

But their efforts could be complicated by interest from Aston Villa who, according to the Birmingham Mail, have already submitted two bids only to see them rejected.

According to the report, a third is incoming, and it’s also claimed that Villa feel good about negotiations having spoken with Smith Rowe’s representatives

It’s claimed Smith Rowe is has been ‘blown away’ by the level of interest from Villa, though it’s not clear whether that would be enough to convince him not to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

While Villa’s interest is likely to be flattering, Arsenal have made it clear he is an important part of their plans a new contract would likely reflect that.

Either way, it seems Smith Rowe will have a decision to make this summer and it is likely to be between two clubs.