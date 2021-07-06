Erling Haaland Chelsea transfer now more realistic than it was a few months ago

Chelsea’s prospects of signing Erling Haaland may be far more realistic now than they were even a few months ago, according to Dean Jones.

See the video below as Jones explains that Holland has changed his mind about a potential move to Chelsea, following their tremendous success under Thomas Tuchel, including winning the Champions League final in May…

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can definitely afford this deal, while there will undoubtedly be other factors at play, but Jones strongly suggests that the Blues could be viewed as a tempting destination for the Norway international for the next three years or so, before chasing more of a high-status move.

This will be music to the ears of CFC supporters, with Tuchel surely in need of a top centre-forward like Haaland as an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham next season.

The youngster scored a remarkable 41 goals in 41 games for Borussia Dortmund last season and looks set for a great career at the highest level.