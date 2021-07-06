Fabrizio Romano confirms Wolves close to selling Patricio following £11m offer

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to agreeing a transfer for goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Taking to his official social media recently, Romano revealed that the Midlands side has received an offer of around £11m (€13m), including add-ons, from Serie A side Roma.

Although an agreement has not yet been reached, Romano believes it shouldn’t be too long until the Portuguese goalkeeper becomes Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing as Roma manager.

AS Roma are set to sign Rui Patricio, agreement now close after official bid to Wolves around €10m + €3m add ons. ? There’s nothing with Marcelo as Spinazzola replacement – fake news, he’s staying at Real Madrid. Ramy Bensebaini is among the targets, as per @DiMarzio. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2021

Patricio, 33, joined Wolves in 2018, following a £16.2m move from Sporting Lisbon.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, the European shot-stopper, featured in 127 matches, in all competitions, and did exceptionally well under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, following the appointment of new manager Bruno Lage, Patricio’s time at Molineux now appears to be coming to an end.

Following his dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho, who took charge of Roma earlier this year, is also rumoured to be in the hunt for more Premier League products, including Vinicius Junior and Bukayo Saka.