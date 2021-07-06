Menu

Video: Absolute scenes in Rome when Chelsea star Jorginho put Italy into the Euro 2020 final

As you can imagine, fans in Rome absolutely lost it when Jorginho scored the winning penalty for Italy against Spain in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Watch below for the amazing reaction of the supporters following the game on the big screen as Chelsea midfielder Jorginho booked Italy’s place in the Euro 2020 final…

Italy will now take on either England or Denmark, who play in tomorrow’s other semi-final clash at Wembley.

Jorginho is sure to be a key player again for Italy against whoever they take on in Sunday’s final.

