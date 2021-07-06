Menu

Stoke City and Bournemouth keeping close eye on Sheffield United ace

Stoke City and Bournemouth are reportedly both keeping a close eye on a potential transfer deal for Sheffield United ace Luke Freeman.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, and it seems his future at Bramall Lane remains somewhat up in the air.

Sheffield United have just been relegated to the Championship after a highly disappointing Premier League season, and it seems they could make some changes this summer.

Freeman looks like one who could be on his way out, with journalist Darren Witcoop tweeting that Stoke and Bournemouth are monitoring his situation.

These clubs could do with an experienced performer like Freeman coming in, and it will be interesting to see if others end up joining the race for his signature in the weeks ahead.

