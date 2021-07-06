In these times of austerity, any public figures that are seen to be earning over the odds are in for a tough time from members of the public.

As millions struggle to get by from week to week, a situation only exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a tough one to swallow when you read of people earning seven-figure salaries.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

That’s the case, again, with the BBC’s Gary Lineker, the presenter for the channel’s Match of the Day coverage, football tournament coverage and Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

According to the Evening Standard, Lineker, despite taking a payout of almost £400,000, is still the corporation’s top earner with a salary of £1.36m.

More Stories / Latest News Huge call from Luis Enrique as he drops one of the Spanish squad’s big names for Euro 2020 semi-final Liverpool & Man City enquire about 11-assist Serie A star Reds were formerly interested in Video: CL giants give player permission to hold transfer talks with Manchester United, says reporter

Given his professionalism in the role and the fact that he remains the consummate broadcaster and clearly the best man for the job, one might argue that he’s worth every penny.

However, for the majority, they’ve made their feelings clear on social media.

Why pay Lineker more though?

These salaries are ridiculous. There are many talented people who could do just as good a job on a tenth of this. — tartan lady (@tartanlady2) July 6, 2021

He’s accepted a pay cut – but Gary Lineker is still earning £1.36 million. A pay cut??? — pdewrites (@pdewrites) July 6, 2021

He should not even be paid £400,000 per year in total, never mind being able to afford a pay cut of £400,000 per year. Obscene. I would rank Gary Lineker’s actual worth at £50,000 per year maximum. Any reasonably eloquent football fan could do his job equally well. — Feeling Brexitty! #VoteConservative2024 ?? (@GrumpyOldLab) July 6, 2021

An insane amount of money to pay someone to front MOTD. Nobody is tuning in to watch Lineker, they’re tuning in to watch the footy highlights. — Patriotic Left ?? (@patriotic_left) July 6, 2021