Menu

Gary Lineker slammed for new BBC salary despite taking a £400,00 pay cut

Posted by

In these times of austerity, any public figures that are seen to be earning over the odds are in for a tough time from members of the public.

As millions struggle to get by from week to week, a situation only exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a tough one to swallow when you read of people earning seven-figure salaries.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

That’s the case, again, with the BBC’s Gary Lineker, the presenter for the channel’s Match of the Day coverage, football tournament coverage and Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Gary Lineker BBC Sport FA Cup
Gary Lineker remains the BBC’s highest earner despite a huge pay cut

According to the Evening Standard, Lineker, despite taking a payout of almost £400,000, is still the corporation’s top earner with a salary of £1.36m.

More Stories / Latest News
Huge call from Luis Enrique as he drops one of the Spanish squad’s big names for Euro 2020 semi-final
Liverpool & Man City enquire about 11-assist Serie A star Reds were formerly interested in
Video: CL giants give player permission to hold transfer talks with Manchester United, says reporter

Given his professionalism in the role and the fact that he remains the consummate broadcaster and clearly the best man for the job, one might argue that he’s worth every penny.

However, for the majority, they’ve made their feelings clear on social media.

More Stories Gary Lineker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.