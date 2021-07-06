Menu

Gary Neville reveals the one player he would drop Jadon Sancho for ahead of England vs Denmark

Gary Neville is almost at a loss to pick select the remaining spot in England’s front three ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s men are now just one win away from a home Euro 2020 final against either Italy or Spain having reached the penultimate stage without conceding a single goal.

Though, last time out, it was at the other end of the pitch where England shone in a 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine, but despite the comfortable nature of the win and the temptation to stick with the same team, Sky Sports pundit Neville thinks there could be a change in the front three.

Jadon Sancho got the nod last time out, but the Borussia Dortmund man could yet be replaced this time around, and if that is the case, Neville has suggested who should come in.

The former Manchester United and England defender told Sky Sports: “I think Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane pick themselves.

“But between Saka, Grealish, Foden, Sancho, Rashford, I honestly think you could flip a coin between them all and it could land on any of them and you wouldn’t be disappointed. We have such strength in those positions.

Saka euro 2020
Bukayo Saka impressed for England against the Czech Republic
“We are so blessed, that actually I pick one – Bukayo Saka to come back in for Sancho – but it’s not because I favour one over the other.

“I just thought Saka brought such energy to the game against Germany at Wembley, and such energy to the game against Czech Republic that I feel he comes back in.”

