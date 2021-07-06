With just 24 hours to go before England and Denmark take to the Wembley Stadium pitch in the second of the Euro 2020 semi-finals, Kasper Schmeichel has really stoked the fire.

The Dane has attempted to fan the flames by belittling England’s achievements as a footballing nation.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

Whilst it’s true that it’s been 55 long years since Bobby Moore held the Jules Rimet Trophy aloft at Wednesday evening’s venue (albeit in the previous incarnation of the stadium), England supporters and players certainly won’t appreciate being reminded of that fact.

“Has it ever come home? I mean, have they ever won it? 1966? Was that not the World Cup?” the Danish keeper said.

“To be honest, I haven’t given any thought to what it would mean to stop England, more than what it would do for Denmark.

“I’ve focused very little on the England national team. It’s what it would do for our country back home, the joy it would bring to a country of only five-and-a-half million people, to be able to do that or simply compete with the nations we’re competing with.

“So I’ve not really given a lot of thought to England’s feelings on this.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Hilarious moment as Italy captain Chiellini can’t contain his excitement at Spain game going to penalties ‘Dream midfield signing’ ‘Special player’ – Liverpool fans rave over Barcelona prodigy during dazzling Spain performance Inzaghi looking to end Ben Mendy’s Manchester City hell as he seeks to rebuild Serie A champions Inter

England manager, Gareth Southgate, will surely attempt to use Schmeichel’s attempt at smearing his squad to motivate his players.

However, with some 60,000 supporters expected to attend the clash, the emotion in the stands will almost certainly filter down to pitch level and help inspire the Three Lions in their quest to reach their first tournament final since 1966.