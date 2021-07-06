Menu

‘Hate to say it…’ ‘Toothless’ – Some England fans are divided over potential Euros final clash with Spain or Italy

Should England manage to secure victory against a resurgent Denmark in the semi-finals of the European Championship, the national side will set themselves up for a final clash with either Italy or Spain.

The prospect of a first-time appearance in the final will no doubt be a significant motivator for Gareth Southgate’s men, however, a number of fans appear to be somewhat divided over the Three Lions’ chances of winning the competition.

With the first semi-final meeting being played at an exhilarating pace, some supporters took to Twitter to voice their concerns over how England would be able to cope with the speed of Italy or Spain’s game.

The Wembley tie remains goalless at the time of writing, however, leading other fans on social media to suggest that there is nothing to fear from either Roberto Mancini or Luis Enrique’s respective national outfits.

With the Italians demonstrating their credentials previously in the tournament, however, not to mention with Spain having found form late in the knockout stages, neither option will likely be easy pickings for England, should the side manage to book passage through to the final.

