‘Hate to say it…’ ‘Toothless’ – Some England fans are divided over potential Euros final clash with Spain or Italy

Should England manage to secure victory against a resurgent Denmark in the semi-finals of the European Championship, the national side will set themselves up for a final clash with either Italy or Spain.

The prospect of a first-time appearance in the final will no doubt be a significant motivator for Gareth Southgate’s men, however, a number of fans appear to be somewhat divided over the Three Lions’ chances of winning the competition.

With the first semi-final meeting being played at an exhilarating pace, some supporters took to Twitter to voice their concerns over how England would be able to cope with the speed of Italy or Spain’s game.

The Wembley tie remains goalless at the time of writing, however, leading other fans on social media to suggest that there is nothing to fear from either Roberto Mancini or Luis Enrique’s respective national outfits.

With the Italians demonstrating their credentials previously in the tournament, however, not to mention with Spain having found form late in the knockout stages, neither option will likely be easy pickings for England, should the side manage to book passage through to the final.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

I hate to say it but if England get through to the final of Euro2020 the pace that Spain ?? or Italy ?? will play at will be too much for a pedestrian England side if England try to match the opponents pace they will be tired and leggy by half time #EURO2020 #bbcfootball — Phil Medcalf (@PhilMedcalf) July 6, 2021

#bbcfootball – these two teams already seem like completely different animals to the teams England have faced so far. If England go through, they absolutely won't get the time on the ball that they've enjoyed up until now. They are going to have to be super sharp. — Urban Bourbon (@urban_bourbon) July 6, 2021

IF England reach the final, we shouldn't fear Spain or Italy. Spain like to enjoy a monopoly over possession but don't like opponents who press, like England in the early stages of our games so far, whereas Italy, are, ironically, prone to defensive errors.#bbcfootball — Nick Rodely (@NickRodely) July 6, 2021

#ITAESP #BBCFOOTBALL Apparently a great game but one shot on target between both teams. I thought the aim of the game was to score goals not pass as many times as you can. Nothing to scare England (or Denmark) here — Brownie79 (@Brownie977) July 6, 2021