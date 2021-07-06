As Spain prepare to take on Italy at Wembley in the first of the two Euro 2020 semi-finals, La Roja manager, Luis Enrique, has sprung a surprise with his line-up.

For what is sure to be an intense 90+ minutes, both teams need their best exponents to be at it from the first whistle, and the majority of supporters would probably have placed Alvaro Morata as a key piece of Luis Enrique’s jigsaw.

A player who knows Juventus club colleague, Giorgio Chiellini’s game as well as anyone has been dropped by the manager in favour of a front three of Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal.

? OFICIAL | ¡¡TENEMOS LA ALINEACIÓN INICIAL PARA LAS SEMIS!! ? Estos son los once jugadores elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21 para este derbi mediterráneo por un billete en la final de la #EURO2020. ?? ¿ESTÁIS LISTOS, AFICIÓN? ¡¡VAMOOOOOS!! ? #ITA – #ESP #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Oi4dyDPdvv — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 6, 2021

Whatever is behind his thinking, Luis Enrique deserves the benefit of the doubt after getting a sometimes sluggish Spanish team this far.

Up against arguably the team of the tournament in Italy, he’ll live or die by his decision.

He’s always had the courage of his convictions, however, and now the responsibility lies with his players to execute his game plan in order to reach the final against either England or Denmark, who play on Wednesday.