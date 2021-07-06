Inter Milan targeting Man United and Liverpool defensive outcasts

According to recent reports, following the departure of full-back Ashley Young, who recently rejoined Aston Villa, Inter Milan are now interested in signing a new left-back this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Nezzuarri have a defensive shortlist, all of whom, are needed to replace Young, who joined Villa last month (Sky Sports).

Among the names understood to be on Inter Milan’s wish-list are Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, Liverpool’s Kostantinos Tsimikas and Manchester United’s Alex Telles.

There are no surprises to see Alonso linked again – however, Calciomercato suggests a move for the Spaniard is proving difficult as Chelsea’s transfer demands threaten a possible deal.

Another name being thrown about is Liverpool’s Tsimikas.

READ MORE: Aston Villa handed transfer boost following talks with Manchester United

After being kept out of the side by Andy Robertson, fans will be forgiven for forgetting the Greek defender is still on the Reds’ payroll. However, it is now it’s becoming increasingly more possible the outcasted full-back moves on this summer.

Finally and perhaps most interestingly, the third name on the list, Telles, has only been with the Red Devils since last summer.

However, following the hugely impressive reemergence of England international Luke Shaw, Telles’ game time has been heavily restricting.

Telles did actually spend a brief spell on loan with Inter Milan between 2015 and 2016 and despite it hardly being a success, Calciomercato believes the Italian side have been impressed by the South American’s development and could therefore resign him.