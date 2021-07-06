Menu

Inzaghi looking to end Ben Mendy’s Manchester City hell as he seeks to rebuild Serie A champions Inter

For the first time in a decade, Internazionale of Milan won the Scudetto, breaking the dominance of Juventus who were looking for a 10th Serie A title in a row.

Despite a wonderful campaign, manager, Antonio Conte, walked away from the club, it’s believed because he wasn’t given guarantees over what funds and players he would have available for the 2021/22 season.

Simone Inzaghi has since been tasked with hopefully ensuring the neroazzurri can retain their domestic silverware, and to that end, he’s already earmarked one Manchester City player to assist in the cause.

Benjamin Mendy could be on his way to Inter

According to the Manchester Evening News, Benjamin Mendy, who hasn’t enjoyed the best of times under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, is wanted by the Serie A giants.

However, the Italian club’s financial woes mean that they’re unable to pay anywhere close to the £49.3m fee City paid Monaco for his services.

That would appear to not be too much of a concern if reports from the Manchester Evening News are accurate.

