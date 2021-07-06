Jack Grealish is a big fan of England teammate and Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The midfield duo are among England’s most talented and they are both involved in the Three Lions’ bid to end a more than 50-year trophy drought at this summer’s Euro 2020.

England are currently at the semi-final stage, knowing a home win over Denmark and a big performance in the Wembley final on Sunday would see them crowned European champions.

Part of the reason England have done so well this summer, and indeed in 2018, is because Gareth Southgate has managed to mesh his stars, removing club rivalries from the equation.

And that is shown in the way many of the Three Lions stars speak about each other, regardless of whether they are usually rivals while representing their clubs.

The latest to join in with praise of a teammate is Aston Villa midfielder Grealish, who recently told former striker Darren Bent what he thinks of Chelsea’s Mount.

“The way he (Grealish) kind of spoke about Mason was really nice to hear,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“He was saying ‘Bently I’m telling you; he is so good. Not only in terms of the way he works, the way he presses, which he is very, very good at’.

“He said ‘it’s not just that, it’s the way he plays is so good’.

“Honestly, the way he was talking about it, he was beaming across his face.”