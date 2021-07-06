Menu

Jesse Lingard could still seal West Ham return while also ensuring that David Moyes keeps hold of another star

Jesse Lingard finds himself in an interesting situation this summer, mainly because he absolutely proved at West Ham last season that he deserves to be a starter at a very high level.

In many ways you could understand it if he wanted to return to Old Trafford to prove to Old Gunnar Solskjaer that he was wrong, but you would fear that he would be wasted in a bit-part role yet again.

The expected signing of Jadon Sancho further reduces any chance that he’ll have to play, so staying with the Hammers would make the most sense.

ESPN have reported that there is still interest in making that happen, but United were hoping to include him in a deal for Declan Rice and Lingard has no intention of being a part of that.

Interestingly West Ham Zone have pointed out that this is a sign that Lingard wants to play with Rice and doesn’t want to join the team in a move that would weaken them, so perhaps the deal can still be done with Lingard while also keeping Rice around for another season at least.

