Club chief speaks out on Liverpool transfer target’s future

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has spoken out on the situation surrounding Kingsley Coman amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

The France international has been a key player for Bayern down the years and it seems surprising that there could be any doubts about him staying at the club after his contribution to their success.

Coman notably scored the winning goal for Bayern as they won the Champions League final in 2019/20, and one imagines he could continue to enjoy plenty more success at the Allianz Arena.

Of course, it’s no surprise that a big name like Liverpool are keen on Coman if he is available, with SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming the Reds are interested in the 25-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp could do with thinking about bringing in a replacement for the out-of-form Sadio Mane, and Coman could be ideal.

Still, Kahn has insisted that Bayern are optimistic about agreeing terms over a new contract to keep Coman at the club.

“We’re in talks with Goretzka and Coman. Absolute top players want to be paid accordingly, we’re not naive about that. That’s perfectly fine. With us, there is a limit, which is very clearly defined,” Kahn is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“With [David] Alaba, you saw that at a certain point, we were no longer willing to go further. We don’t push into salary regions that don’t suit FC Bayern.

“We are in very, very good talks with both players. I am optimistic. We have a great package to offer here.

“They always have the chance to win big titles with us and can help shape an era.”