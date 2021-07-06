Leicester City expected to take a heavy loss on transfer as permanent exit edges closer

You can’t always hit every single time in the transfer market, and Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal was possibly hampered by comparisons to his compatriot Riyad Mahrez when he first joined from Monaco in 2018.

He did play in over 20 games during his first season but he didn’t do enough to really impress, while a loan spell with Fiorentina didn’t really do much for him either.

That changed last year in Turkey as he spent a successful season with Besiktas, and it now looks like he’s going to move there on a permanent basis per HITC.

The report confirms that he was signed for around £10m, but according to the Express, The Foxes will take a hefty loss on this deal as the move to Turkey may only be worth half of that total.

You never want to lose money on a player but he wasn’t part of the plans next season and at least some money has been recouped, while it’s better to see him playing a key role elsewhere rather than wasting away on the bench by sticking around too.