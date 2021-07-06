Liverpool & Man City enquire about 11-assist Serie A star Reds were formerly interested in

Piotr Zielinski at one stage seemed destined to move to Liverpool, with the Polish international once caught posing in the famous red shirt in 2016 as speculation all seemed to point to an Anfield switch.

With a transfer to Jurgen Klopp’s side failing to materialise, the 27-year-old has since traded Udinese for Napoli, becoming a core fixture of Gli Azzurri’s midfield.

According to Calciomercato.it, however, the Merseysiders could be set to reignite their prior interest in the midfielder, who registered 11 assists in the Italian top-flight last term, with both the Reds and Manchester City having reportedly fielded enquiries.

Citing Klopp’s previously held interest in the No.20, the publication suggests that the ball now rests in Napoli’s court with regard to revealing their desired asking price for the player.

Given that Zielinski’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2024, however, a valuation exceeding Transfermarkt’s estimation of £45m would likely be considered appropriate for their star’s services this summer.

With Liverpool having lost one of their most reliable starters in Gini Wijnaldum, the Dutchman failing to see eye to eye with his former club on a new contract, there is a pressing need for the Premier League outfit to source a suitable replacement.

Likewise, if reports of City’s interest in a squad clear-out bears any semblance to the truth, interest in the midfielder could very well escalate.