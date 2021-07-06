Major blow for Leicester City as Jose Mourinho poaches key staff member for Roma

Every club will have certain members of staff who won’t be known to the world, but if you look at some of their work then you can see how important they are.

The Mercury has reported that Leicester City scout Jose Fontes has agreed to link up with Jose Mourinho at Roma, and if you look at some of his transfers then he’s a major reason for the Foxes rise in recent years.

He’s credited with playing a key role in the signing of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and James Maddison among others, so you can see why he would be in high demand.

It’s reported that he’s taken to Twitter to confirm his departure, and it’s just what Roma need as they look to rebuild and sign players good enough to help them to challenge for the title again.

It is a blow for Leicester, but it may take some time to assess just how important he was.