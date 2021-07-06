Manchester City could be using “clever tactic” with two transfer targets, says pundit

Manchester City could be using clever tactics to try and push both Tottenham and Aston Villa towards selling their star players this summer.

The Premier League champions could do with a rebuild this summer after losing Sergio Aguero, following on from the departure of David Silva a year earlier.

Mills thinks City might turn to Villa star Jack Grealish as their main target, but also told Football Insider that he thinks Pep Guardiola could be using interest in Harry Kane as a negotiating tactic of sorts.

It might well be that City want Villa to think that they’re ready to pay big for Kane, which could then hurt Villa as they might want to cash in on Grealish after bringing in what looks like a potential ready-made replacement in Emi Buendia.

That’s Mills’ theory anyway, with the former MCFC defender saying: “You look at the way Pep wants to play, give Jack Grealish the ball and he will keep it.

“He doesn’t give it away very often and is always available. He suits the way Pep wants to play probably more than Harry Kane does. It may well be an either-or deal. They may be dangling a carrot for both deals.

“Villa have got Emi Buendia already. They’ve got McGinn in there as well. So you’re assuming Grealish is on his way.

“It’s like the managerial appointments, one happens then three or four will happen in quick succession.

“Are Man City being clever by making offers for Grealish and Kane knowing they’re only going to get one? It starts to put those clubs in a bit of a situation.

“They can’t hold out for as long as they thought they would. If they hold out for too long they’ll just go, ‘Right, we’ll get the other one.’

“It’s the same with the players if they’re desperate to go there they’ll be like ‘Oh dear, maybe I need to take a little bit less because I want to be there. If I price myself out they may go for the other one.’

“I just wonder if it’s a really clever tactic from Man City.”

Grealish and Kane would both surely make terrific signings for City, but for now their focus will no doubt be on helping England to Euro 2020 glory this summer.