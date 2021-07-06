Menu

Manchester City could be using “clever tactic” with two transfer targets, says pundit

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City could be using clever tactics to try and push both Tottenham and Aston Villa towards selling their star players this summer.

The Premier League champions could do with a rebuild this summer after losing Sergio Aguero, following on from the departure of David Silva a year earlier.

Mills thinks City might turn to Villa star Jack Grealish as their main target, but also told Football Insider that he thinks Pep Guardiola could be using interest in Harry Kane as a negotiating tactic of sorts.

MORE: Man City given huge Harry Kane transfer update

It might well be that City want Villa to think that they’re ready to pay big for Kane, which could then hurt Villa as they might want to cash in on Grealish after bringing in what looks like a potential ready-made replacement in Emi Buendia.

That’s Mills’ theory anyway, with the former MCFC defender saying: “You look at the way Pep wants to play, give Jack Grealish the ball and he will keep it.

“He doesn’t give it away very often and is always available. He suits the way Pep wants to play probably more than Harry Kane does. It may well be an either-or deal. They may be dangling a carrot for both deals.

“Villa have got Emi Buendia already. They’ve got McGinn in there as well. So you’re assuming Grealish is on his way.

“It’s like the managerial appointments, one happens then three or four will happen in quick succession.

Grealish Aston Villa white kit

Jack Grealish in action for Aston Villa

Harry Kane

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham

More Stories / Latest News
England star Harry Kane to lead classy tribute to Christian Eriksen for Euro 2020 tie vs Denmark
Journalist tweets intriguing Man Utd transfer update, pointing out why deal could be “slow” despite player wanting move
Arsenal transfer target absent from current club’s pre-season training in bid to push through move

“Are Man City being clever by making offers for Grealish and Kane knowing they’re only going to get one? It starts to put those clubs in a bit of a situation.

“They can’t hold out for as long as they thought they would. If they hold out for too long they’ll just go, ‘Right, we’ll get the other one.’

“It’s the same with the players if they’re desperate to go there they’ll be like ‘Oh dear, maybe I need to take a little bit less because I want to be there. If I price myself out they may go for the other one.’

“I just wonder if it’s a really clever tactic from Man City.”

Grealish and Kane would both surely make terrific signings for City, but for now their focus will no doubt be on helping England to Euro 2020 glory this summer.

More Stories Danny Mills Harry Kane Jack Grealish Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.