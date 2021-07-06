Man United may finally lose Paul Pogba as he’s ready to move to Euro giants who can afford to buy him

His performances in Euro 2020 have raised the same questions over why Paul Pogba looks so much better for France than he does at Man United, and it may be time for him to move on from Old Trafford this summer.

It’s a tricky situation for United as his contract expires next summer so something needs to give if they don’t want to lose him for nothing again, while a report from RMC vs Sportbible has suggested that he’s ready to make the move to PSG.

They point out that PSG would be able to meet the financial demands to bring him in which is one of the biggest issues surrounding an exit, while it’s also thought that he would be happy to return to France.

It’s pointed out that PSG have already added Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi while Sergio Ramos is also expected to sign, so if they could also add Pogba then they would have to be seen as one of the favourites for the Champions League next season too.

Of course it does come down to United agreeing to let him go and it does sound like they would like to keep him, but this is one of the key stories to watch throughout the summer.