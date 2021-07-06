Napoli star struggling to agree new contract as future now set to be decided after Euros

He has been one of the standout performers at this summer’s delayed Euros 2020 – currently preparing for a hugely important semi-final clash against Spain later on Tuesday, Italy and Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne is hoping to guide his country into their first major final since 2012.

However, despite enjoying a majorly impressive international tournament, which has included netting a stunning goal against Belgium, the little maestro now sees his domestic future cast into doubt.

Having played for Italian Napoli since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2006, Insigne’s contract is fast approaching its expiry date.

With just 12-months left on his deal, should the wide-attacker fail to put pen-to-paper soon, he will be available to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of Italy from January 2022.

Any club wishing to take advantage of the player’s current situation could be handed a boost after a recent report from Corriere dello Sport claimed the player and the club have reached an impasse.

The outlet notes that so far there have been talks between third parties but Napoli now wish to sit down, face-to-face with their captain and discuss a new deal once the Euros ends later this month.

Insigne is rumoured to be demanding a £4.3m yearly salary.