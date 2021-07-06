Though there hasn’t appeared to have been too much in the way of incoming transfer action at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta could be close to making a much-needed signing for Arsenal.

The improvement required from the north Londoners in the 2021/22 Premier League season is obvious, and just how well the Gunners do will depend on the squad that Arteta can mould together during the close season.

The Spaniard doesn’t have too long, mind, with the new English top-flight campaign beginning in earnest in just a few short weeks time.

Albert Sambi Lokonga to Arsenal, here we go soon! The agreement is set to be completed with Anderlecht – final details then paperworks time. Personal terms agreed since weeks til 2026. ??? #AFC No medical scheduled yet, negotiations at final stages. €17.5m + add ons. #Lokonga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2021

Arsenal’s long-suffering supporters will hopefully be buoyed by the news that Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga is on the verge of signing for the club.

According to a tweet from respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the player has already agreed personal terms and negotiations are in the final stages.

Thereafter, only a successful medical stands between Arsenal being able to announce the highly-rated midfielder.