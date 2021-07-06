Crystal Palace look set for a close season overhaul, with new manager, Patrick Vieira, apparently looking to bring down the average age of his squad.

The Frenchman is working through a list of transfer targets according to the Daily Mail, and he appears keen to acquire one of Manchester City’s young talents.

Morgan Rogers has been touted as one of the country’s outstanding prospects and only enhanced his standing during a recent loan spell at Lincoln City.

At just 18 years of age and despite his evident natural ability, he’ll likely not get near the first team on a regular basis for some while yet.

Vieira’s interest, therefore, could lead to a deal that benefits all parties, with City also insisting on a sell-on clause in any contract.

Palace could end up acquiring the player for as little as £7m, which is a bargain in this day and age.

Given Vieira will be judged on how quickly he can mould the squad to his liking and get results, even at that price the Frenchman has to be steadfast in his belief that the play is just what he’s are looking for.