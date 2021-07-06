Barcelona wonderkid Pedri is showing just what an incredible talent he is at this summer’s European Championships.

The 18-year-old had already caught the eye after becoming more of a first-team regular for Barcelona last season, but perhaps not all fans worldwide were quite aware of how good he is.

It seems pretty clear now that Pedri is a very special talent indeed, with the teenager absolutely bossing today’s Euro 2020 semi-final as Spain and Italy drew 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The game has now gone to extra time, but after 90 minutes Pedri boasted a remarkable 100% passing accuracy…

Pedri after 90 minutes against #ITA for #ESP ? 55 passes attempted

? 55 passes completed 100% passing accuracy. ? pic.twitter.com/XDHGjuEauH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 6, 2021

That seems freakishly good for someone of his age and experience at this level, and he’ll surely be key to giving Luis Enrique’s side the win tonight.

Barcelona fans will also be excited for the future after witnessing Pedri’s rise on the big stage like this.

The Catalan giants could do with something to look forward to after a difficult few seasons and continued worries over Lionel Messi’s future.