Those who have watched La Liga for the past year will already know all about Barcelona star, Pedri.

The diminutive midfielder, at the age of just 18, has played the most matches ever for the club for someone his age and in their debut season.

Talk of burn out followed him throughout the 2020/21 campaign, once it became clear that Ronald Koeman intended to use him as one of the mainstays of his Barcelona first XI.

Fitness concerns may still catch up with him, however, the youngster has carried on his brilliant form for Spain at Euro 2020.

100% – Pedri González ?? has completed all 31 of his passes against Italy ?? (22 in the opposite half), the only player with 100% passing accuracy in this first half. Masterful. pic.twitter.com/l4hfr0cWUe — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 6, 2021

With a couple of eye-catching performances already under his belt, his first half against tournament favourites Italy really was something else.

Despite being one of the youngest players on show, and having only broken into the Spanish senior squad earlier this year, he was the only player on the Wembley pitch to successfully complete all of his passes.

What a talent.