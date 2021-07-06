Photo: “I get nervous” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sends an amazing letter to a fan who contacted him over school anxiety

We’ve all seen the biggest football clubs slowly become soulless corporate enterprises over the past few years, so it’s vital that those teams who pride themselves as being a focal point of the community try to maintain that image.

Liverpool are absolutely one of the clubs in world football who have a special bond with the fans and they’re seen as so much more than a football club, and it’s largely down to the people at the club that help keep that going.

Jurgen Klopp is the perfect example of someone who doesn’t see himself purely as a coach – he also tries to play his part when it comes to fan engagement, and this letter has emerged for a fan who was feeling anxious about starting school after the summer:

Those who don’t understand football often bash the fans for caring as much as they do, but this shows it’s so much more to most of us as it provides a sense of belonging and togetherness that’s hard to find anywhere else.

That letter will mean the absolute world to that kid, and it’s amazing to see – no matter who you support.