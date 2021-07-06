Menu

Photo: “I get nervous” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sends an amazing letter to a fan who contacted him over school anxiety

Liverpool FC
Posted by

We’ve all seen the biggest football clubs slowly become soulless corporate enterprises over the past few years, so it’s vital that those teams who pride themselves as being a focal point of the community try to maintain that image.

Liverpool are absolutely one of the clubs in world football who have a special bond with the fans and they’re seen as so much more than a football club, and it’s largely down to the people at the club that help keep that going.

Jurgen Klopp is the perfect example of someone who doesn’t see himself purely as a coach – he also tries to play his part when it comes to fan engagement, and this letter has emerged for a fan who was feeling anxious about starting school after the summer:

Those who don’t understand football often bash the fans for caring as much as they do, but this shows it’s so much more to most of us as it provides a sense of belonging and togetherness that’s hard to find anywhere else.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United may finally lose Paul Pogba as he’s ready to move to Euro giants who can afford to buy him
Jack Grealish raves about Chelsea star in private conversation with pundit
Gareth Bale poised to retire from club football to dedicate himself to Wales

That letter will mean the absolute world to that kid, and it’s amazing to see – no matter who you support.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.