Photo: Paul Pogba and Ronaldinho spotted hanging out together in Miami

It’s always amazing to see two superstars from different eras hanging out, mainly because it leads the imagination to wonder what they would’ve been like together in the same team.

It’s often forgotten because his career tailed off towards the end, but nobody was coming anywhere close to being as good as Ronaldinho was when he was at the peak of his powers at Barcelona, so he still has to go down as one of the greatest players of all time.

Paul Pogba may not be quite at that level but he’s still one of the best players in world football just now, and it’s great to see them having a wonderful old time in Miami: