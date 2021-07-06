Menu

(Photo) Paul Pogba spotted out in Miami with Ronaldinho and Juventus star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Following his country’s abysmal Euros 2020 campaign which saw them shockingly eliminated at the round of 16 stage, France midfielder Paul Pogba has been enjoying an early summer holiday.

With his club contract at Manchester United set to expire in just 12-months time, there are growing concerns the midfielder may want to move on in search of a new challenge.

READ MORE: (Video) Neymar surprises a Peru midfielder with one impressive nutmeg attempt

Speculation surrounding the playmaker has been rife, with a summer move to either Real Madrid or former club Juventus heavily linked.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Neymar surprises a Peru midfielder with one impressive nutmeg attempt
(Video) Colombia discusses facing Argentina and their plan to contain Lionel Messi
(Video) Peru manager slams refereeing as they fall to Brazil in the Copa America Semifinals

Despite the relentless speculation, Pogba has recently been snapped out enjoying himself with Brazil legend Ronaldinho with compatriot Blaise Matuidi and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Photo courtesy of Instagram
More Stories Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Ronaldinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.