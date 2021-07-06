Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

The France international will be out of contract with the Red Devils in 2022, and it seems he has an informal agreement in place to join Real Madrid on a free, according to Todo Fichajes.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be disappointed by this piece of transfer news, but many will be unsurprised, given that the player still hasn’t shown signs of committing to a new contract at Old Trafford.

Todo Fichajes claim that Pogba has rejected various offers from United, and it now seems he’s decided he wants to head to Madrid next.

Los Blancos would do well to land a big name like this on a free, with Pogba perhaps ideal to replace ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The 28-year-old’s superb range of passing and great technique on the ball could make him a perfect fit at Real, even if he’s never quite shown his best form in his time in Manchester.

Pogba often looks a better player for the French national team, and he could flourish in a similar setup, as well as in a slower-paced and less competitive league.