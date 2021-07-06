Menu

Verbal agreement reached: Man United star decides to leave Red Devils for transfer to CL giants next summer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

The France international will be out of contract with the Red Devils in 2022, and it seems he has an informal agreement in place to join Real Madrid on a free, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Man United star increasingly open to completing transfer away

Man Utd fans will no doubt be disappointed by this piece of transfer news, but many will be unsurprised, given that the player still hasn’t shown signs of committing to a new contract at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future remains uncertain

Todo Fichajes claim that Pogba has rejected various offers from United, and it now seems he’s decided he wants to head to Madrid next.

Los Blancos would do well to land a big name like this on a free, with Pogba perhaps ideal to replace ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

More Stories / Latest News
Mesut Ozil calls Arsenal star to persuade him to follow him to Fenerbahce, clubs also discussing transfer
Talks held: West Ham United eye Ligue 1 star as he emerges as a key target for David Moyes
Everton refuse to loan out outcast striker, want permanent offer only

The 28-year-old’s superb range of passing and great technique on the ball could make him a perfect fit at Real, even if he’s never quite shown his best form in his time in Manchester.

Pogba often looks a better player for the French national team, and he could flourish in a similar setup, as well as in a slower-paced and less competitive league.

More Stories Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.