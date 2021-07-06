Even though the European Championship still has just under a week left before its conclusion, the beginning of the La Liga season is just five weeks away.

The first match in the Spanish top-flight for the 2021/22 campaign will take place on Friday, August 13, between Valencia and Getafe, and with a kick-off time of 9.00pm CEST.

Saturday, August 14, sees four fixtures taking place, with Carlo Ancelotti beginning his second stint in the Real Madrid hot-seat with a game at Alaves in the primetime TV slot of 10.00pm CEST.

We have kickoff times for the first round of @LaLigaEN matches in the 21/22 season. It all starts with a very tasty looking Valencia Getafe, Jose Bordalas against his old team! pic.twitter.com/8u5skRMRtR — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) July 6, 2021

Champions, Atletico Madrid, open Sunday’s fare with their trip to Celta Vigo (5.30pm CEST), followed by Barcelona v Real Sociedad at 8.00pm CEST.

It’s believed that Athletic Club had previously complained about playing their fixtures on a Monday night, however, they have drawn the short straw again, with an away trip to Elche and a 10.00pm CEST kick-off.

With many of the league’s best players not getting the chance for much rest over the summer, the odd strange result can’t be ruled out.