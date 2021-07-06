Leeds United remain keen on transfer deal for former Liverpool ace

Leeds United are reportedly still keen on a transfer deal for Rangers ace Ryan Kent.

The Yorkshire giants have been strongly linked with Leeds in the past, though a deal never quite materialised.

It might still happen this summer if latest transfer rumours are to be believed, with reports claiming Leeds could still try to bring him to Elland Road this summer.

Kent had a spell at Liverpool as a youngster and the 24-year-old has certainly shone in his time in the Scottish Premiership.

This could now earn Kent another chance in the Premier League with Leeds, who could do with another attacking player this summer, particularly amid doubts over Raphinha’s future.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Raphinha, so Kent could be a very decent replacement out wide.