Video: Spain and Italy fans boo chants of “it’s coming home” at Wembley

Fans of Spain and Italy were clearly not too pleased to hear about the news that it (football) is, in fact, coming home this summer.

Watch below as some England fans got the chant going during the Euro 2020 semi-final between Spain and Italy tonight, which comes before England’s clash with Denmark tomorrow…

The chant, which has become iconic since first being released by Baddiel and Skinner at Euro 96, is absolutely everywhere at the moment after two strong tournaments in a row from England.

Still, Spanish and Italian supporters were having none of it as they hope to see their teams lift the trophy in this weekend’s final.