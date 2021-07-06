Spurs hold talks with Southampton defender ahead of possible summer move

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur is continuing their search for a new defender with the latest player rumoured to be of interest being Southampton’s Jannick Vestergaard.

Vestergaard, 28, joined Southampton in 2018 following a £22.5m move from German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Since his arrival at St. Mary’s, the commanding Danish centre-back has gone on to feature in 79 matches, in all competitions.

Despite currently being away on international with Denmark, who are preparing for a fierce Euros semi-final clash against England, on Wednesday, Vestergaard has seen his domestic future become subject of much speculation.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton’s Premier League rivals, have recently held talks over the possibility of bringing the 28-year-old to the country’s capital.

The outlet note that current defender Toby Alderweirld, who has just 12-months left on his current deal, would like to move on this summer with Vestergaard tipped to be a possible replacement.

Elsewhere, the club is understood to be progressing in a deal to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.