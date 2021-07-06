Talks held: West Ham United eye Ligue 1 star as he emerges as a key target for David Moyes

West Ham’s recruitment has been pretty spot-on over the past couple of seasons, so it will be exciting to see what they can do if they keep last year’s team together and add some extra depth and quality.

They do need to add some reinforcements in the defence so that has to be a key area of focus, and a report from Football Insider has suggested that Nayef Aguerd has emerged as a top target for David Moyes this summer.

The 25-year-old Rennes defender tends to operate as a centre-back, but he can also play as a left-sided full-back too so that versatility would also be welcome.

He played in virtually every league game last season and there are suggestions that talks have already been held, although Rennes only signed him last summer on a contract until 2024 so it will take a sizeable bid to convince them to sell.

It’s suggested that there are other targets that the Hammers are looking at but Aguerd does appear to be the priority just now, so it will come down to Rennes’ demands.