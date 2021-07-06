It’s fair to say that the 2020 European Championship has been one of, if not the best ever.

With the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic to boot, and matches being played all across the continent, the tournament really could’ve been a recipe for disaster.

However, it’s been anything but, with the standard of the matches being played getting better and better as the tournament has progressed.

There’s been little to dislike about Euro 2020, save for the confiscation of rainbow flags in some venues, and the booing of players taking the knee in others.

For the most part, every match has been played and supported in good spirits.

With all of this in mind, one of the biggest successes has been the way in which the ball has been transported onto the pitch in some games.

The little remote-controlled car that weaves its way to the centre circle, ready for the referee to place the ball, has captivated everyone.

The car is back they might as well end the game now it can’t get any better — ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ? (@cantankerousred) July 6, 2021

THE CAR IS BACK!!!!!!! #EURO2020 best thing about these Euros — Luke Kempner. EN-GER-LAND ??????? (@LukeKempner) July 6, 2021