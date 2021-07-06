The refrains of ‘it’s coming home’ have been getting louder and longer the deeper England have gone in the 2020 European Championship.

On Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, the Three Lions have a chance to go one better than they did at Euro 96, World Cup 2018 and the recent Nations League tournament.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

Gareth Southgate will surely be hoping that a third semi-final during his tenure will provide the platform for his players to qualify for their first final since the 1966 World Cup, rather than proving to be another competition where they fall at the penultimate hurdle.

There has long been a sense that a ‘home’ tournament for the most part for England would be of benefit, and that’s the way things have panned out so far.

Being in what seemed to be the easier side of the draw has only added to the notion that, this time, it’s England’s tournament to lose.

However, BBC Sport pundit, Jurgen Klinsmann has sounded a word of warning ahead of the clash against Denmark.

“They [Denmark] deserve a lot of respect,” he said on the programme, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“What they’ve done since that incident with Christian Eriksen is unbelievable, a fairytale, they deserve every compliment they get.

“The risk for England is that everything is too perfect already. “Everything matches up. They’re in sync, they’re playing well, they bring in whoever they want to bring in and they do well. Everything looks perfect.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘The players are ready’ – Southgate upbeat as England prepare for Euro 2020 semi-final test Crystal Palace agree deal to seal Patrick Vieira’s first signing for the club Video: Federico Chiesa scores Golazo to put Italy 1-0 up vs Spain in Euro 2020 semi-final

“The question is, if Denmark score a goal, how do they react then? Hopefully it doesn’t happen, but there’s a long way to go.”

Complacency has been the undoing of many teams, so the hosts would do well to heed the German’s words.