Real Madrid have reportedly given Raphael Varane permission to hold transfer talks with Manchester United.

See below as it’s claimed that some initial discussions have taken place with the player’s representatives, though Man Utd are also a little wary about being dragged into something similar to their past failed efforts to sign Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid…

? Manchester United remain interested in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane ? Initial talks have taken place with Varane’s representatives with the permission of Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/wIEJzuyhMB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2021

United could do with a new centre-back this summer, and Varane seems an ideal option, though not if he’s just trying to use the Red Devils’ interest to land himself a new contract at the Bernabeu.

This promises to be an intriguing game of cat and mouse in the weeks ahead…