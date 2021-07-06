Menu

Video: Amanda Staveley accused of hypocrisy over Newcastle United takeover demands

It’s clear that the conclusion to the possible takeover of Newcastle United may not come soon, and it’s probably going to be messy as one side of the argument is going to be unhappy with the outcome.

The biggest issue with the Saudi-led takeover bid is the source of the funds as it appears the club will be used as a propaganda tool to distract from a horrible regime, so it does come down to some fans picking between success and morals.

Amanda Staveley has been pushing for the current arbitration process to be played out in public to make it transparent, but Simon Jordan obviously had plenty to say on that topic:

The biggest issue Jordan has is that the clubs actually voted for the process to be carried out behind closed doors so it’s hypocritical to now demand something different if it’s not going her way.

