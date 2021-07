Peru finds themselves in a David vs. Goliath fight against Brazil, and their goalkeeper made two saves to keep his squad in the match.

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied two-point-blank scoring chances by Brazil. The 31-year-old stopped the first shot by Neymar Jr. and had the quick reflexes to deny Richarlison on the second attempt.

If Peru somehow pulls off the win, they’ll need to thank Gallese for these two saves in the first half.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)