(Video) Colombia discusses facing Argentina and their plan to contain Lionel Messi

Colombia is ready to face Argentina for a place in the final of the Copa América against Brazil.

Ahead of the semifinal matchup, Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda spoke to the media, where AS relayed his comments. The 64-year-old tactician stated that this group of players needs the motivation to continue strengthening an idea of play.

Furthermore, Rueda respects Argentina but trusts his team’s work to reach the Maracana and fight for the title.

“Colombia will always seek to enforce its style of play towards a rival with as much capacity as Argentina, whom we respect and admire, but the desire is to get the party going,” Rueda said.

“Everything will happen to impose ourselves, and in what we can making a difference is going to be reflected on the pitch.”

One of the more obvious questions that any manager needs to answer when facing Argentina is how to stop Lionel Messi.

“I think that we all know the genius of Messi and Colombia must start from the order that it must preserve and the concentration that we have in the stages and thus counteract Argentina,” Rueda said.

“Good communication and support will be important for what the football develops means of the rival and the influence that Lionel has in that offensive game in Argentina.”