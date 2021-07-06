Video: Jorginho mobbed after netting winning penalty to send Italy to Euros final

Following a thrilling 90 minutes, with extra-time included, Italy secured their passage through to the final of the European Championship.

With the game tied – both sides having reached the end of the extra allotted time with a goal apiece – Roberto Mancini’s men secured a 4-2 victory on penalties to clinch the tie.

Netting the winning spot-kick for the national outfit, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho raced toward his compatriots in the stands, closely followed by his jubilant teammates.

Italy will be set to face either Denmark or England in the competition final, with Gareth Southgate’s men gearing up for their impending semi-final, which takes place tomorrow.

Pictures courtesy of beINSports