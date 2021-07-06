Menu

(Video) Neymar and Lucas Paqueta fool multiple Peru defenders with an incredible one-touch passing sequence

Copa America
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was at his usual best during Brazil’s 2021 Copa America semifinal fixture against Peru, which included fooling multiple Peruvian defenders.

During this sequence, Neymar and midfielder Lucas Paqueta combined for one dazzling display of one-touch passing.

Several Peru defenders attempted to win the ball back over this sequence, but the two Brazilian talents managed to wiggle out of tight space and push on through into the final third.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Neymar finished the match with one assist and five dribble attempts completed.

More Stories lucas paqueta Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.