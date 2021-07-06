(Video) Brazil star Neymar reveals he wants a showdown with Argentina in the 2021 Copa America Final

Brazil clinched a spot in the 2021 Copa America Final following its arduous win against Peru in the semifinal round.

Paris Saint-Germain talent Neymar starred in the match as the forward recorded an assist and 10 ground duels won.

For now, many football fans sure hope that Argentina wins its semifinal fixture against Colombia, as it would then pit La Albiceleste in a massive Copa America final duel against Brazil.

Neymar also wants this to come to fruition, which he touched upon following the win against Peru.

“I want to play against Argentina because I have friends there,” Neymar said. “But in the end, Brazil wins.”

Many sure would like to see Lionel Messi and Neymar clash in a major tournament final.