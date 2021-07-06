(Video) Neymar shows off passing range with a superb lob pass to Richarlison vs Peru

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar put on a passing clinic during Brazil’s 2021 Copa America semifinal fixture against Peru.

Neymar created multiple goal-scoring chances for teammates over the course of the match, including one that resulted in an assist.

The Brazilian forward almost notched another assist in the match when he sent in one keen lob pass to Everton striker Richarlison.

The young Brazilian talent was not able to get a shot attempt off from this Neymar pass as Peru right-back Aldo Corzo slightly pushed the forward off his feet.

(Pictures from Directv Sports)

Brazil subsequently called for a penalty following Corzo’s challenge, but such a call was not granted to Brazil by VAR.